Madhya Pradesh: Youth killed in Indore after truck rams stationary dumper

Indore (Madhya Pradeah): A youth was killed after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary dumper truck on Bypass Road late on Wednesday. The police have registered a case and started investigations.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Amrita Solanki said the deceased had been identified as Bhagwan Singh, 21, a resident of Sehore district and driver of the dumper truck. He was in the stationary dumper truck when another truck came from behind and rammed into his truck. Bhagwan Singh got critically injured in the accident. He was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment. The police have registered a case against the errant driver of the speeding truck and started a search for him.

Accident in Mangliya

In another incident, a youth named Nikhil died while his friend was critically injured in a road accident in Mangliya area on Wednesday night. The youths were on a bike and they were hit by an unidentified vehicle. They were spotted by a police patrol and rushed to hospital. The police are trying to take down the statements of the injured youths to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:09 AM IST