 Madhya Pradesh: Youth In Khargone Jumps Off Bridge, Dies
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Representative Pic

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a youth jumped off a bridge over Narmada River, leading to his death. The incident was reported under Mandleshwar police station area.

According to the information, the deceased identified as Golu Parihar was commuting from Mandleshwar to Borawa by motorcycle with his family. The incident took place when the family members decided to stop the vehicle on the bridge to pay obeisance to Narmada River.

Before the family members could understand anything, Parihar took a dreadful step and jumped off the bridge. Local people reached immediately the spot to rescue Golu with the help of a boat and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case under section 176 of Indian penal code and sent the body for post-mortem. The reason behind his extreme step could not be established yet.

