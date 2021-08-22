Madhya Pradesh: Youth held for posting Pakistan flag with objectionable content against India in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after arresting 10 people for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Ujjain, Police have arrested a youth for allegedly posting objectionable content against India with the Pakistan flag, a police official said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the accused identified as Sahil Lala at Chimanganj Mandi police station on Saturday night.

According to police, a person, who is a resident of Indira Nagar locality of the city, lodged a complaint that Sahil Lala, a resident of Shahid Nagar, has posted a Pakistan flag with objectionable content against India.

“The complainant and accused follow each other on Instagram. The accused posted Pakistan flag with objectionable content against India and also tagged the complainant,” said a police officer.

Superintendent of police (SP), Ujjain, Satendra Shukla said, “The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. Some miscreants are trying to disturb the law and order situation in the district. We have been keeping watch on social media and action would be taken against those found indulged in circulating or posting objectionable contents.”

Notably, a group of people had raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a religious procession. The police have arrested 10 persons so far and six have been detained for interrogation.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:25 AM IST