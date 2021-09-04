e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:28 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Youth found hanging in hotel room

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the deceased has been identified as Saurabh Gayakwad (27), a resident of Bhagirathpura area of the city.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old youth was found hanging in a hotel room in Vijay Nagar area on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be known.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the deceased has been identified as Saurabh Gayakwad (27), a resident of Bhagirathpura area of the city.

He was found hanging in a room of Hotel Shiv Chhaya Ratanlok Colony. One of the employees of the hotel found him hanging after which the police were informed. The police said that he was staying in the hotel for two days. The body was sent for the autopsy and the statements of his family members are being taken.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:28 PM IST
