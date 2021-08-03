Madhya Pradesh: Youth drowns in an overflowing river in Gwalior-Chambal region, alert issued in over 30 villages

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The incessant rain in the Gwalior Chambal Region for the past 48 hours has added to the woes of the villagers. The Kwari river is in spate along with Chambal in the Morena district.

The flood-like situation in the region is now causing fatalities. Adding to the count, a young man of Kunwari village of Civil Line police station area died due to drowning in the spate river.

With the help of the administration and divers, his body was evacuated from the river. The villagers, however allege that the administration is not helping nor stopping such people who are going to take bath in the river at this time.

Significantly, in the last 24 hours, two people have died due to drowning in the river in the district.

Not to be mentioned, the Chambal river, the Kunwari, and many other rivers are in spate. Many villages have been turned into islands. Despite this, no concrete arrangements have been made by the district administration, nor is the district administration reaching out to the village where the flood water has reached.