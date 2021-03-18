Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress opposes CM Chouhan’s program in Dhar

Dhar: Members of Youth Congress from Dhar district led by district president Karim Qureshi staged protest before chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his arrival to Dhar district on Thursday. Youth Congress members raised slogans like “CM Go Back” as well tried to raise black flag.

According to information, Youth Congress is opposing the visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan owing to the corona outbreak. Qureshi said that the government has double standards. He said that Section 144 has been imposed by the Dhar District Magistrate due to Covid-19.

The administration has also banned the biggest event of the tribal community - Bhagoria Haat in the district due to corona outbreak.

Celebration of Holi festival and Rang Panchami too are being banned. Qureshi said in the wake of Chief Minister’s arrival the collector is pressuring officials to ensure the presence of anganwadi workers, panches, sarpanches and other government staff at the event. This tactics of creating crowd for CM’s event is nothing but dual standards of the government.

He further said that the pandemic is for the people and not for such high-profile events.