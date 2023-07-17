 Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress Members Burn CM’s Effigy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Youth Congress Members Burn CM’s Effigy

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress Members Burn CM’s Effigy

They jointly demanded to cancel the exam and asked for a re-examination.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Youth Congress led by district president Pramod Raghuvanshi took out a demonstration on Saturday against state BJP government for alleged irregularities in patwari recruitment and also burnt CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy. Members of Youth Congress gathered at Hanuman Square in large numbers and burnt CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy. They were not even intercepted by the police or administration. Raising questions over the selection process in Patwari (revenue department staffers) recruitment examination conducted by Staff Selection Board (SSB), they accused the BJP government of playing with the future of students and shying away from ordering a probe into the scam. They jointly demanded to cancel the exam and asked for a re-examination. During which, office bearers and workers of Youth Congress along with district Congress officials were also present.

Controversy erupted over the exam results after it was revealed that seven of the top 10 candidates on the merit list had taken online recruitment test at the same college in Gwalior. Following which, CM Chouhan has also accepted large-scale rigging and scam in these exams. Students across the state have been protesting against the BJP for irregularities in exams.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Government Schemes Reviewed During DISHA Meet In Guna
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Kicks Off School Chalen Hum Campaign 2023 From Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: CM Kicks Off School Chalen Hum Campaign 2023 From Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Teachers’ Appointment Under Scrutiny Over Fake Certificates

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Teachers’ Appointment Under Scrutiny Over Fake Certificates

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 10Yr RI For Kidnapping, Raping Woman

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 10Yr RI For Kidnapping, Raping Woman

Madhya Pradesh: St Arnold's School Organises Investiture Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: St Arnold's School Organises Investiture Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Recovery In Raj: NIA In Ratlam To Probe SUFA

Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Recovery In Raj: NIA In Ratlam To Probe SUFA