Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress Members Burn CM’s Effigy

FPJ

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Youth Congress led by district president Pramod Raghuvanshi took out a demonstration on Saturday against state BJP government for alleged irregularities in patwari recruitment and also burnt CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy. Members of Youth Congress gathered at Hanuman Square in large numbers and burnt CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy. They were not even intercepted by the police or administration. Raising questions over the selection process in Patwari (revenue department staffers) recruitment examination conducted by Staff Selection Board (SSB), they accused the BJP government of playing with the future of students and shying away from ordering a probe into the scam. They jointly demanded to cancel the exam and asked for a re-examination. During which, office bearers and workers of Youth Congress along with district Congress officials were also present.

Controversy erupted over the exam results after it was revealed that seven of the top 10 candidates on the merit list had taken online recruitment test at the same college in Gwalior. Following which, CM Chouhan has also accepted large-scale rigging and scam in these exams. Students across the state have been protesting against the BJP for irregularities in exams.