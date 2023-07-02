 Madhya Pradesh: Youth Commits Suicide By Hanging In Yogmaya Mandir Area
The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man living near Yogmaya temple hanged himself to death. The Mahakal police said that Aniket (21), son of Santosh Gome of Yogmaya Mandir on Ramghat Marg, hanged himself to death in his house. When his mother Sitabai knocked at his door for lunch, she received no reply from inside.

Alarmed, she called neighbours and broke the door only to find Aniket hanging from ceiling with a dupatta. The neighbours brought Aniket down and rushed him to District Hospital. Police said that the family members worked as labourers. The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

