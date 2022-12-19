Madhya Pradesh: Youth caught befriending girl by changing identity

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught by Bajrang Dal activists on Saturday for befriending a girl after changing his identity. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on. It is said that the accused was also blackmailing the girl when she got to know about his real identity.

According to the police, a youth named Aftab was caught by the Bajrang Dal activists in a garden and was taken to the police station. The Bajrang Dal activists informed the police that the accused befriended a girl after changing his identity during the Navratri festival. The accused had introduced himself as Rahul. Later, they started meeting. When the girl came to know that the youth was from a different community and he had hidden his identity, she stopped meeting and talking to him.

Bajrang Dal coordinator Tannu Sharma said when the girl stopped meeting him, the accused started threatening the girl that he would circulate her objectionable photos on social media. The girl got upset over the threats and she revealed the matter to her brother, who informed Bajrang Dal activists.

As per the plan, the Bajrang Dal activists called the accused to meet the girl in a garden in the Rajendra Nagar area. When the accused reached there, the activists caught him and took him to the Rajendra Nagar police station. Tannu Sharma alleged that the accused was also forcing the girl to change her religion.

When the Bajrang Dal activists were taking the accused to the police station, a child reached there and slapped the accused.