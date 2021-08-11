Madhya Pradesh: Youth attacks girl with blade in her house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old girl was attacked with a blade by a youth in Azad Nagar area on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him. The girl is married and she had come to her parents’ place.

Azad Nagar police station in charge Indresh Tripathi said that the incident took place at around 6 pm in the area. The victim got married somewhere in the city and she had come to her parents’ place a couple of days ago. The accused named Akram Sheikh, a resident of Azad Nagar reached her place and he attacked her with a blade and he fled the scene.

It is said that the accused slit both her cheeks. He wanted to talk to the girl, but she had refused. The accused was the girl's friend before her marriage but after her marriage, the girl stopped talking with him. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Sources claimed that the brother of the girl along with some youths also reached the residence of the accused but he was not there at his place.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:44 AM IST