Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested with stolen scooter during police checking

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested with a stolen scooter in Hira Nagar area on Thursday. The accused had broken the number plate of the scooter to mislead the police.

According to Hira Nagar police station staff, a team was deployed near Bapat Square for vehicle checking. The police officers stopped a man on the scooter. He could not present the papers of the scooter. During the search, the police also recovered a knife from him and then he was taken to the police station. The accused allegedly confessed he had stolen the vehicle from near ITI Ground a few months ago. He had broken the number plate and was riding the stolen scooter without number plate, police said.

The accused was identified as Kutubuddin, resident of Nanda Nagar area of the city. Eight cases including bike lifting were registered against the accused in different police stations of the city. He had married two women and he told the police that he used to commit theft to fulfil the wishes of his wives.

Two arrested with stolen bike

Gautampura police on Wednesday arrested two men from Dewas with a stolen bike. Police said that two persons named Ashok Keer and Ladsingh, residents of Dewas, were arrested during vehicle checking. A bike without a number was recovered from the accused. They allegedly confessed stealing a four-wheeler from Jalodiya Kheda village a few days ago. The police had recovered the stolen four-wheelers and were searching for the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:12 AM IST