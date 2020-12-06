Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested with five stolen bikes in Indore, was held for similar crime earlier

Indore: A youth was arrested by the police crime branch with five stolen two-wheelers in Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday. The accused was earlier arrested by police for his involvement in similar crimes. So far, he has confessed to have stolen bikes from four police station areas in the city.

Police received a tip-off that a person named Ajay, a resident of Bhawani Nagar, is moving to sell stolen bikes. The crime branch team collected further information about the accused and arrested him. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from Gandhi Nagar, Banganga, Bhanwarkuan and Central Kotwali area.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said Ajay was earlier arrested for planning robbery, keeping weapons illegally and theft in Banganga and Gandhi Nagar police station areas. The accused was handed over to Gandhi Nagar police station staff for further action. He is being questioned for his involvement in other crimes.