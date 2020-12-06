Madhya Pradesh: Young leopardess falls for goat in Umariya forest near Indore, trapped and treated

Indore: After a month, the camouflaged trap worked and the leopardess whose presence had been terrorising villagers in Ujjaini-Ranbhanwar forest area, was finally caught in the cage on Sunday morning.

Tempted by the goat, leopardess entered the cage. As the leopardess killed the goat, the door closed. The leopard was enjoying its feast, when the door closed. It roared and struggled to get out of the trap.

“It’s probably a-year-old leopardess, a sibling of the previous one, which was rescued last month,” Indore forest deputy ranger TR Hatila said. Terrified villagers have been cautious and feared the leopard family. So, as soon as the wild cat entered the cage, villagers called the forest team.