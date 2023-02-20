Madhya Pradesh: 'You sit down, it is good for you', BJP leader loses cool during Vikas Yatra as villagers question development; WATCH video

e-Paper Get App
Velsingh Bhuria is the former MLA of the Sardarpur assembly constituency and was conducting a Vikas Yatra when the villagers started asking him about development.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the viral video |
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the BJP government's fortnight-long Vikas Yatra coming to an end, it was transformed into the ‘Vivad’ Yatra in Kanjarota village, which falls under the Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, after villagers raised concerns about the village's development and put BJP leaders on trial.

In two instances, the situation escalated to the point where the police were called in to mediate.

The incident was reported on Sunday, and a video of the entire incident went viral, with former BJP MLA Velsingh Bhuria allegedly threatening the villager with the words, "Tu baith jaa, isme hi teri bhalai hai" (You sit down, it is good for you).

Second incident for Bhuria

This is not the first time former MLA Bhuria has tried to suppress villagers. Even on February 14, when villagers raised concerns about development work and the failure to apprehend the thieves of jewellery stolen from temples in Sultanpura village, Sardarpur tehsil, former MLA Bhuria tried to silence the villagers by claiming that the Congress MLA had done nothing.

Similarly, when the Vikas Yatra arrived in village Kanjarota on February 19, a villager asked what happened to the Ashirwad Yatra, in which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the Ringnod Reservoir and Mahi Link project here? He alleged that there has been no development in the village.

On this, the former MLA once again blamed the Congress MLA for the lack of development work and said to the person who raised the question, "Sit quietly, it is in your favour".

Congress MLA calls it 'Vivad' Yatra

The former MLA's crude language is still being debated in the Sardarpur assembly constituency.

Here, Congress MLA Pratap Grewal mocked former MLA Velsingh Bhuria's foul language, claiming that the BJP government had done nothing to improve the villages. This is what the villagers are saying. Grewal clarified that this is not a Vikas Yatra, but rather a ‘Vivad’ Yatra.

article-image

