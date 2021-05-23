MADHYA PRADESH: Yoga sessions leads to speedy recovery of corona patients in Barwani

BARWANI (MADHYA PRADESH): Meditation and yoga sessions along with the routine treatment has led to the speedy recovery of corona infected patients in Ashagram quarantine centre.

The number of yoga practitioners during the morning yoga classes in the centre is on decline as the patients are recovering from the infection.

Yogacharya Rum Singh said that yoga should be a part of everyone’s routine for wellbeing and to ward off novel coronavirus infection.

He said that he has tried to make every patient in the centre a yoga practitioner so that they can stay healthy for life. He appealed to the residents to follow the corona guidelines and encourage others to do so. Pradeep Kirade, Dharmendra Kumawat, Poonam Patel and many others were present.