Madhya Pradesh: Yellow alert issued in many districts, Khargone records highest 44˚C

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature continued to rise across Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Khargone recorded maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, which is highest in the state. Many districts recorded over 43 degree Celsius, according to meteorological department officials.

Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam and Narmadapuram districts in next 24 hours.

Districts like Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Nowgong, Sagar, Damoh, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Guna and Gwalior faced heat wave in last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Khargone recorded maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius while Ratlam, Rajgarh, Khandwa recorded over 43 degrees Celsius. Ratlam recorded 43 degrees Celsius while Rajgarh recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius and Khandwa recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Damoh, Narsinghpur and Nowgong recorded 42 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 41.1 degree Celsius, which was 4.4 degrees above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, which was slightly above normal.

Similarly, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2.8 degrees above normal. Its minimum temperature at 21.8 degrees Celsius was 2.6 degrees above normal.

According to meteorological department, heat wave has been affecting many parts of north and Central India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:43 AM IST