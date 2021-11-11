Madhya Pradesh: YC torches effigy of BJP leader for insulting Brahmin, Baniaya community

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): To protest against the offensive statement made by Bharatiya Janata Party's organization secretary Muralidhar Rao against the members of Brahmin and Baniya community, the Congress has demanded the dismissal of Rao with an immediate effect.

On the call of Youth Congress state president Vikrant Bhuria, members set BJP leaderís effigy ablaze to protest against his offensive statement.

During a press conference held in Bhopal recentrly BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao had declared that ëBrahmin and Baniya communities are in my pockets.í

The comment had triggered a huge row in the state, with the opposition Congress demanding an apology and slamming the ruling party for claiming rights over members of these two communities.

Alot Assembly constituency president Ashok Panchal and other Youth Congress members staged protest against Rao here at Station Road and raised slogan against him.

The remarks provoked a furious response from the Congress and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who accused BJP leaders of becoming ëarrogant due to power."

"This is an insult as the BJP is claiming its right over members of Brahmin and Baniya community. What kind of respect is given to these classes whose leaders played an important role in building the BJP? BJP leaders have become arrogant due to power," Nath said, calling on the party to apologise to these communities.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:53 PM IST