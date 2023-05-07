 Madhya Pradesh: Yash Gwala wins national taekwondo c’ships in Mandsaur
Gwala won the overall competition.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Yash Gwala of Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Yash Gwala of Mandsaur won a gold medal in National Taekwondo Championships, organised in Ujjain from April 25 to 27. He won the medal in the specific weight category. Gwala won the overall competition.

National player Gwala was also honoured by district’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gautam Solanki and district sports and youth welfare department in-charge Vijendra Deora at the superintendent of police's (SP) office.

Gwala is a student of Mandsaur International School and has already won many national and international competitions organised in Indore, Gujarat, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Pithampur, Haryana and other states of the country.

On this occasion, Mandsaur International School principal, school staff, Gwala Samaj Parivar Jan and coach Gagan Kuril have wished for a bright future for Yash Gwala. Yash expressed gratitude to everyone. 

