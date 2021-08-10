Madhya Pradesh: Yana wins Spelling Bee Competition

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Arwachin India School for Holistic Learning student Yana Bhatt of Class III secured the 27th position at the national level, third position at the state level and first position at the district and school level in WIZ National Level Spelling Bee Competition.

The support of Yana’s father Ashish Bhatt and mother Dulari Bhatt was commendable. School director Rakhi Mishra, principal administrative officer Vishal Gojre, principal in-charge Deepti Podian, coordinator Jia Sahar and others congratulated Yana on this wonderful achievement and wished her a bright future.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:14 PM IST