Madhya Pradesh: X-Ray at Sardarpur Health Centre up and working again

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Patients at the Sardarpur Health Centre in Dhar district will no longer have to go elsewhere for getting an X-Ray as the machine installed here resumed functioning here again.

The machine was lying defunct since past one month and Free Press has raised the issue prominently, on August 6- as to how scores of patients are suffering due to the unavailability of the basic diagnostic facilities like digital X-Ray due to a glitch in its timer.

Taking cognisance into the report of Free Press, the Health department called in a technician and got the timer of repaired.

About 40 to 50 patients seek X-ray facilities every day and the computerised X-ray machinery, purchased by the CHC some time ago, was intended to provide better results in less time, said a source.

X-Ray of the patients done for free, while at the private centre, the patients have to shell out Rs 400 and 500 for the same facility.

Sardarpur tehsil is a predominantly tribal area and the economic condition of the people here does not allow for such expenses.

Hospital sources allege that it is not the first time when X-Ray machine remained non-functional for such long period.

During the second wave of corona in May, the X-Ray machine went defunct for over two weeks due to the non-availability of X-Ray films due to which the patients have to bear the extra burden on their pockets.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:04 AM IST