Madhya Pradesh: WRMS bid warm adieu to divisional secretary

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) organized a programme to bid farewell to divisional secretary WRMS and senior section engineer B K Garg on his retirement after serving railway for over 33 years.

Divisional rail manager Vineet Gupta, WRMS general secretary R G Kabar, WRMS president Sharif Khan Pathan, executive president Ajay Singh were present.

A WRMS functionary said that DRM Vineet Gupta appreciated the work of WRMS divisional secretary Garg which helped in good coordination between officials and employees in the railway working.

General secretary WRMS R G Kabar remembered the services of Garg as WRMS divisional secretary which he termed very effective in the best interest of railway employees.

In his address Garg expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his tenure as WRMS divisional secretary.

WRMS president Sharif Khan Pathan and executive president Ajay Singh also expressed their views. WRMS divisional president Rafiq Mansuri, vice president Atul Singh Rathore and Pramod Vyas, joint divisional secretary Champalal Gidwani and Kailash Bharti, assistant divisional secretary Deepak Bhardwaj and other office bearers of WRMS were present, said media in-charge of WRMS Gaurav Dubey.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:34 PM IST