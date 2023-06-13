Madhya Pradesh: WR Short-Terminates, Cancels Many Trains In Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has announced short termination or cancellation of many trains passing through Ratlam rail division following cyclone Biparjoy hitting the Gujarat Coast. Train No 22969 Okhaanaras City Express commencing journey from Okha on June 15 will remain cancelled between Okha and Rajkot.

Train No 15636 Guwahati-Okha Express which has commenced journey from Guwahati on June 12 will be short-terminated at Ahmadabad and will remain cancelled between Ahmadabad-Okha.

Train No 15636 Okha Guwahati Express commencing journey from Okha shall originate from Ahmadabad and shall remain cancelled between Okha- Ahmadabad. Train No 11463 Veraval-Jabalpur Express will run from Rajkot from June 13 to June 16 and shall remain cancelled between Veraval and Rajkot. Train No 11464 Jabalpur-Veraval Express commencing journey from Jabalpur on June 13 and June 14 shall be terminated at Rajkot and shall remain cancelled between Rajkot-Veraval.

Train No 19575 Okha-Nathdwara Express commencing journey from Okha on June 14 shall remain cancelled between Okha and Hapa but will originate from Hapa. Train No 19319 Veraval-Indore Express commencing journey from Veraval shall remain cancelled on June 14.