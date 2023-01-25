Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on organic farming and fertiliser held in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Botany and Eco Club jointly organised a day-long workshop on organic fertiliser and natural farming under NEP 2020 at Government Post Graduate College, Mandsaur on Tuesday.

Dr LN Sharma, principal of the college was present as the chief guest in the workshop. While addressing students, he elaborated the negative effects of chemical fertilisers on crops and ecology. He urged students to spread advantages of using organic fertilisers among cultivators and promote judicious use of chemical fertilisers in conjunction with organic manures and bio-fertilisers to maintain soil health and productivity.

Dr Prerna Mitra, head of Botany Department and workshop co-ordinator said that the workshop was organised as part of organic farming course under NEP 2020. In order to enrich soil, dry leaves of botany department garden are being used as compost in the college.

Compost can help in enriching the soil, holding moisture and suppressing plant diseases. A large number of students participated in the workshop. Head of Zoological Department Dr Chandrasheela Gupta, Dr Santosh Kumar Sharma from Botanical Department, professors Sudhakar Rao, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Reena Sastiya attended the workshop.

Read Also Ujjain: Malwa Maach Mahotsav Starts

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)