Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on ‘catch the rain’ concludes

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day workshop, ‘Catch the Rain’ under Jal Shakti Campaign concluded on Friday.

It was conducted by district panchayat and Jan Sahyog Project Bhopal.

Information on water conservation and grey water management was given shared during the workshop. Strategy was chalked out for water protection and conservation of water with community-participation. The workshop concluded with the constitution of ward-wise teams.

Ex-cabinet minister Archana Chitnis in her address said, “We can achieve the target of water conservation and protection only through community support.”

The workshop was organised keeping in mind the dropping ground water level of Burhanpur.

Social workers, local public representatives and other participants present in the workshop assured their participation in the water conservation and recharging and resolved to make Burhanpur rich in water.

Collector Praveen Singh said, “It is clear from the workshop that the people of Burhanpur have a positive mindset. The workshop has ended but our work to conserve water begins from here. After Covid-19 the main task is of conserving water.”

The doubts of the participants were also cleared. The vote of thanks was proposed by janpad panchayat president Kishore Patil. Certificates were given to all the participants. Sunil Chaturvedi, from Vibhavari Organisation was applauded for the technical information shared during the workshop.

