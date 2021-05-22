Madhya Pradesh: Wood mafia rules the roost in Alot

ALOT (RATLAM): During the second wave of corona the wood mafia is cutting hundreds of trees right under the nose of the administration.

The administration remains a mute spectator even tractors are seen carrying freshly cut trees.

No one dares to stop the wood mafia, said a local. Even if such transporters are handed over to police then they manage to go scot-free due to administrative or political pressure, another local said.

Owing to the lockdown people are being advised to remain at home but the wood mafia is cutting hundreds of trees daily and is taking tractors full of cut trees in broad daylight through the roads.

This has raised questions in the mind of many about the working of administration as no action is taken on the wood mafia.