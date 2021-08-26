e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:11 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Won't accept welcome at functions till possibility of COVID third wave ends: CM

As cases were again rising in Kerala, people must take precautions while organizing programs, he said.
PTI
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that he will not accept any kind of welcome including bouquets at public events until the possibility of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes completely.

As cases were again rising in Kerala, people must take precautions while organizing programs, he said.

"Till the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 totally ends, I will not accept any kind of welcome including flower bouquets," Chouhan said at a function here.

The chief minister also said he was "full of remorse" that he was accorded welcome at some places in Indore as he arrived here in connection with a mega vaccination drive.

"It should not have happened and I apologize for it with folded hands," the CM said.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:11 PM IST
Free Press Journal