 Madhya Pradesh: Women perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva In Sanwer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Women perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva In Sanwer

Madhya Pradesh: Women perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva In Sanwer

The Yatra, which was a true spectacle of colours and emotions, wound its way through the narrow lanes of the village, culminating at the sacred Panch Mukhi Nag Temple.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Women perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva In Sanwer | FP Photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming display of devotion and cultural heritage, the women of a Nagpur village in Sanwer, came together to revive an age-old tradition by organising a Kalash Yatra and performing Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva at the revered Panch Mukhi Nag Temple.

With Kalashes filled to the brim, the women embarked on a vibrant procession, dancing to the rhythmic beats of bhajan kirtan and singing praises of Lord Bholenath.

The Yatra, which was a true spectacle of colours and emotions, wound its way through the narrow lanes of the village, culminating at the sacred Panch Mukhi Nag Temple.

Read Also
Bhopal: Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 Seeking Recruitment, Qualified Candidates Shave Head
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Women perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva In Sanwer

Madhya Pradesh: Women perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva In Sanwer

Indore Collector Suspends Girls’ Hostel Warden In Mhow

Indore Collector Suspends Girls’ Hostel Warden In Mhow

MP: Kadaknath Chicks Distributed Free-Of-Cost In Mhow

MP: Kadaknath Chicks Distributed Free-Of-Cost In Mhow

‘One Should Not Give Up, Despite Difficulty’

‘One Should Not Give Up, Despite Difficulty’

Madhya Pradesh: Collector’s Public Hearing Ends In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Collector’s Public Hearing Ends In Dewas