Madhya Pradesh: Women perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva In Sanwer | FP Photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming display of devotion and cultural heritage, the women of a Nagpur village in Sanwer, came together to revive an age-old tradition by organising a Kalash Yatra and performing Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva at the revered Panch Mukhi Nag Temple.

With Kalashes filled to the brim, the women embarked on a vibrant procession, dancing to the rhythmic beats of bhajan kirtan and singing praises of Lord Bholenath.

The Yatra, which was a true spectacle of colours and emotions, wound its way through the narrow lanes of the village, culminating at the sacred Panch Mukhi Nag Temple.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)