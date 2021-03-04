Indore: Women share the trembling household budget with the fuel price hike

Indore: With petrol prices rising to Rs 99.36 per litre and diesel to Rs 89.93 per litre in Indore, it’s not just the transport facilities that are affected. Every household is now facing a major challenge of double inflation on basic needs.

Continuous rise in prices of petrol and diesel has made vegetables and fruits costlier by at least 10 precent in the city, thereby hitting household budgets of many. Fuel prices play a major role in fixing the prices of vegetables and fruits.

Most basic need-items including grocery, vegetables and consumables already saw a major spike after lockdown that was enforced to control Covid-19 in 2020. Now, with rising fuel prices, transport is dearer and so is everything!

Women handling households through the tough pandemic times are now facing another challenge of putting out a well-balanced meal for their family with soaring prices every day.

Sharing how rising fuel prices have affected every household, some active women who are also a part of various groups and organizations including FICCI Flo Indore.

Women shared the effect of rising fuel prices on Households!

The basic direct rise is…