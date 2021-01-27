Madhya Pradesh: Woman's parents among nine held under new anti-conversion law

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the parents of a woman and seven other people under the state's new law which penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, an official said on Wednesday.

Before the arrest of the accused, some Bajrang Dal workers on Tuesday created ruckus at a centre of the Christian community here, while alleging that many persons there were being forced for religious conversion.

Earlier this month, the state government promulgated the Freedom of Religion-2020 ordinance, which provides for 10 years in jail in some cases.

The state police last week also arrested a married man in Barwani and a mechanic in Bhopal in separate cases under the new law.