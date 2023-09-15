Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s Headless Body Found Under Culvert In Jhabua | Representative Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Jhabua after headless body of a woman was found beneath a culvert under Thandla police station. The authorities were still trying to ascertain identity of the woman.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased woman was age between 30 and 35 years. The body was found submerged in water beneath Navagaon Nagla eight-line culvert on Thursday. Absence of head made the identification process an arduous challenge for law enforcement.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings and sent the body to hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, effort was underway to ascertain her identity.