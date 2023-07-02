 Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Two Of Her Daughters Arrested With Poppy Husk At Ratlam Railway Station
Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Two Of Her Daughters Arrested With Poppy Husk At Ratlam Railway Station

All three accused are from Ludhiana, Punjab and they were arrested at Ratlam railway station on Saturday evening.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation of anti-drug operations, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Ratlam and Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ratlam apprehended three ladies, including the mother and two of her daughters and recovered 39.31 kilograms of poppy straw (Doda Chura) from them.

All three accused are from Ludhiana, Punjab and they were arrested at Ratlam railway station on Saturday evening.

According to the information, the team got the tip-off about three ladies would be carrying poppy straws from Ratlam Railway station to Ludhiana, Punjab.

Swung into the action, CBN, Ratlam formed a team and put surveillance for the suspected ladies at Ratlam Railway Station. Since the peddlers are ladies, CBN engaged female constables of RPF in the operation. After the identification of the accused ladies, a search was conducted in the three trolley bags which they were carrying which resulted in the recovery of 39.31 kilograms of poppy straw. CBN team arrested the trio under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

