 Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Two Daughters Held With Poppy Husk In Neemuch
All three accused are from Ludhiana, Punjab and they were arrested at Ratlam railway station on Saturday evening.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Two Daughters Held With Poppy Husk In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch/Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation of anti-drug operations, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Ratlam and Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ratlam apprehended three ladies, including the mother and two of her daughters and recovered 39.31 kilogram of poppy straw (Doda Chura) from them.

All three accused are from Ludhiana, Punjab and they were arrested at Ratlam railway station on Saturday evening. According to information, the team got a tip-off that three ladies would be carrying poppy straws from Ratlam railway station to Ludhiana, Punjab. Swinging into action, CBN, Ratlam formed a team and put surveillance for the suspected ladies at Ratlam railway station.

Since the peddlers were ladies, CBN engaged female constables of RPF in the operation. After identification of the accused, a search was conducted in three trolley bags which they were carrying which resulted in the recovery of 39.31 kilogram of poppy straw. CBN team arrested the trio under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

