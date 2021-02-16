Madhya Pradesh: Woman thrashed, forced to walk with a boy on shoulders by in-laws in Guna

Guna: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was beaten up and forced to walk for three kilometers barefoot carrying a teenage boy on her shoulders by her estranged husband and in-laws in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident was reported at small Sanai village and three persons have been arrested in connection, said Guna superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Mishra.

The incident took place on February 9 and came to light on Monday when a purported video of it went viral.

In the video, the woman, who is around 20-year-old, is seen walking barefoot with the boy on her shoulders as some men kept hitting her with sticks and even with cricket bats.

The woman, who married a man from Banskhedi village two years ago, had separated from him due to some dispute and was living with another man in Sanai, the SP said.

On February 9, when she was alone, her estranged husband, some members of his family and the boy arrived and allegedly thrashed her, he said.

They also forced the woman to walk for three kilometers with the boy on her shoulders, the SP said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman at Sirsi police station, the police arrested three accused and search for an absconding person was underway, he said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed the woman was pregnant and said what happened was against humanity.

"Shivraj-ji (chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), is this your good governance?" he asked the CM.

"A pregnant woman was forced to walk barefoot with a boy on her shoulders. A procession was taken out and she was beaten up mercilessly," the former chief minister said, demanding stern action against the culprits.

To a query, additional superintendent of police T S Baghel said according to available information, the victim was not pregnant.