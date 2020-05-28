Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney ailment tests positive for Covid-19 in Ratlam

Ratlam: A 56-years-old woman from Sheranipura was on Thursday found Covid-19 positive and with this the number of active positive patient here has gone up to three. She is undergoing treatment at the government medical college (GMC) isolation ward.

According to official information, 56-years-old woman had reached at the district hospital for the dialysis but before that her sample for Covid-19 test was also taken as she had symptoms of breathing problem.

Her sample report was today received positive and after dialysis she was shifted to the isolation ward of the GMC. Condition of the patient is stated to be stable and improving. As the patient is having kidney ailment therefore her dialysis will also be conducted under strict protocol. Her family members have been quarantined and contact tracing has commenced.

Meanwhile, two more containment areas have been added here and the total number of has gone up to eight now. These are Siddhachalam colony, Ganesh Nagar, AmbikaNagar, Sejawata, Jawahar Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Tata Nagar and Sheranipura.

On Wednesday Tata Nagar Gali Number 1 was declared epicenter and on Thursday Sheranipura area has been notified as epicenter as the sample report of the a 45-years-old woman suspect who has passed away has been received positive Wednesday.

However, her family members sample reports was found negative. District Collector Ruchika Chauhan has ordered probe on the all issues in the matter of death of Tata Nagar woman, official information said.