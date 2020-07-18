Madhya Pradesh: Woman reunited with abducted child, accused couple held

The mother learnt about the abduction on Friday at 7 pm, when she went to Pooja’s place and failed to find her child. She then asked one Pankaj who lives with Pooja about her child and Pooja’s where about. But Pankaj failed to answer her.

Radha and her husband immediately rushed to Shyamgarh police station and lodge a complaint. In her complaint, Radha alleged that Pooja had taken her child at around 3 pm.

Shyamgarh police swung into action, informed Mandsaur superintendent of police Siddarth Choudhari and alerted the neighbouring police stations.

During the probe the cops came to know about Pooja’s husband Anil as well as her relation with Pankaj. Anil was detained and interrogated. He provided vital clues to the police about Pooja and the child. Subsequently police arrested Pooja and recovered the child.

Police found that Pooja and Anil tied the knot in love marriage about two years back. As Anil had limited income, fights over trivial issues ensued among the couple. About eight months back, Pooja was pregnant with Anil’s child and returned to her parents house where she met Pankaj. Initially she was impressed with Pankaj’s lifestyle and decided to stay along with him at Indira Colony, Mandsaur. However, after sometime she realised that Pankaj’s financial condition is even worse than Anil so she decided to move back to Anil.

As she was pregnant when she left Anil, she hatched an abduction plot. After reaching Shyamgarh, she met Anil, who was in an inebriant condition. She told Anil that Harsh is their child and she wanted to live along with him with their child.

The timely action by the cops not only saved the child, but also exposed the nefarious intention of Radha. Cops are searching for one Vinod, son of Dinesh Chouhan who is said to be her foster brother. He is said to be in cahoots with Radha in her ploy to win Anil’s trust.