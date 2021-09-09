Madhya Pradesh: Woman rescued from room near poha unit

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of traders met the SP in Ujjain on Wednesday to defend person who operates the unit from where a woman rescued on Thursday.

They alleged that there was a conspiracy to frame the unit operator and demanded a fair investigation in the matter.

A woman, Mala was rescued from room on poha factory premises. Her hands and feet were tied and a cloth was stuffed in her mouth. Mala alleged that she had come out of the house to go to the toilet and in the meantime someone grabbed her from behind and she became unconscious. The woman alleged that she managed to inform her acquaintances by sending a mobile message. The police are probing the case against unknown accused on Wednesday.

The traders met SP Satyendra Shukla in support of factory operator Bharat alias Bunty Bindal. He told the SP that some media people along with the woman are trying to frame the factory operator. Bharat Bunty also accompanied the delegation.

State general secretary of Poha Traders Association Sudarshan Goyal said a fair investigation has been demanded from the SP. Bunty, is ill and is taking treatment at home, said traders. Bunty alleged that the woman and her accomplices are blackmailing him. He had asked the woman to vacate the room so she is trying to frame him.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:33 AM IST