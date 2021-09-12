e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:14 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Woman raped by relative youth

A 47-year-old woman lodged a complaint that she was alone at home when the accused entered her house and raped her on September 9.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for raping a married woman in Pardeshipura area, on Saturday. The accused is a relative of the victim.

Pardeshipura police station in charge Ashok Patidar said that a 47-year-old woman lodged a complaint that she was alone at home when the accused entered her house and raped her on September 9. The accuse has also threatened her if she informed about the incident to anyone and fled from the scene.

The woman was scared of the accused so she didn’t report the matter to anyone for two days. On Saturday evening, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Police said that the woman lives alone after separating from her husband around 15 years ago.

