Madhya Pradesh: Woman police personnel in Dindori accuses Shahpura police officer of misconduct

A woman police personnel from Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district has alleged misconduct by a Shahpura police officer, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dindor, VK Lal said on Saturday.

Vishaka Committee will soon conduct a probe and submit the report, Additional SP added.

"A woman police personnel has alleged misconduct by a police officer of Shahpura. Vishaka Committee will conduct a probe and submit its report soon. Action will be taken accordingly," said Lal.

"The allegation is very serious in nature," he added.

Lal further said that many aspects of the case have come forward which will be presented in the Vishaka Committee report.