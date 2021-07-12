Madhya Pradesh: Woman patwari in Ratlam caught taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Ratlam: Lokayukta Police (Ujjain) on Monday caught a woman Patwari Rachna Gupta posted in Ratlam Tehsil office while accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 at her residence in Telephone Nagar from a farmer of village Palsodi.

According to Lokayukta Police inspector Basant Shrivastava , Gopal Gurjar of village Palsodi in Ratlam teshil had approached Patwari Gupta for issuing ëpawtií of the land for which Gupta allegedly demanded Rs 10,000. Out of this, Rs 5,000 were given earlier. Farmer Gopal Gurjar complained to Lokayukt police in Ujjain about Patwari Rachna Gupta further demanding Rs 5,000.

A plan was made to trap Patwari. According to plan, Lokayukta team on Monday reached her residence at Telephone Nagar where she is said to have called the farmer for giving money. Patwari Rachna was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000.