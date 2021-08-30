Madhya Pradesh: Woman, newborn die postpartum in Neemuch, kin accuses hospital of negligence

Rampura (Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her newborn died soon after delivery at Rampura government hospital, in Neemuch on Sunday evening.

The kin accused hospital nursing staff of negligence as the reason of death. They staged a protest at the bus stand and demanded immediate action against the responsible.

The hospital staff, however, claimed that the delivery was a stillbirth-delivery.

Rampura police station in-charge Gajendra Singh Chouhan said that the family members of the woman have filed a complaint against the hospital staff. SDM Akanksha Karotia, SDOP Sanjeev Mule, after primary investigation, sent the body to Neemuch District Hospital for post-mortem.

Deceased Vidhya Bai, 22, wife of Satyanarayan Dhangar of Amarpura village was admitted at Rampura government hospital on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. On Sunday evening, Vidhya delivered a baby who was dead. After some time, Vidhya's health also started deteriorating postpartum and she died.

As soon as hospital staff members informed the family members, they created ruckus at the hospital and started accusing the hospital staff of negligence.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 04:33 PM IST