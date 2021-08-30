e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, newborn die postpartum in Neemuch, kin accuses hospital of negligence

The kin staged a protest at the bus stand and demanded immediate action against the responsible. The hospital staff, however, claimed that the delivery was a stillbirth-delivery.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Rampura (Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her newborn died soon after delivery at Rampura government hospital, in Neemuch on Sunday evening.

The kin accused hospital nursing staff of negligence as the reason of death. They staged a protest at the bus stand and demanded immediate action against the responsible.

The hospital staff, however, claimed that the delivery was a stillbirth-delivery.

Rampura police station in-charge Gajendra Singh Chouhan said that the family members of the woman have filed a complaint against the hospital staff. SDM Akanksha Karotia, SDOP Sanjeev Mule, after primary investigation, sent the body to Neemuch District Hospital for post-mortem.

Deceased Vidhya Bai, 22, wife of Satyanarayan Dhangar of Amarpura village was admitted at Rampura government hospital on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. On Sunday evening, Vidhya delivered a baby who was dead. After some time, Vidhya's health also started deteriorating postpartum and she died.

As soon as hospital staff members informed the family members, they created ruckus at the hospital and started accusing the hospital staff of negligence.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Burglars strike at retired Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary’s farmhouse

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 04:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal