Madhya Pradesh: Woman, friend blackmail honey trap victim, arrested

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police on Friday arrested a woman and his friend identified as Virendra Baghel for allegedly trapping one Sachin Sharma and blackmailing him.

They demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and threatened that if he fails to pay them the amount then they will implicate him in a false case of rape.

The honey trap incident was reported at Dahi village in Barwani.

The woman had already taken Rs 1 lakh, a bike and 2 mobile phones as the first instalment, said Kotwali police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav.

But Sachin approached Kotwali Police and filed a case of extortion against the accused.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion and criminal conspiracy. Further probe is on.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:09 AM IST