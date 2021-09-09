Madhya Pradesh: Woman dupes victim of Rs 43k by promising lucrative returns

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the pretext of doubling the money through stock market investments a woman cheated a person of Rs 43,000.

Police said that one Sanjay Sindal, son of Madanlal, who lives in Ratan Avenue, got a call from a woman named Pooja three years ago.

Pooja advised Sanjay to invest in the stock market. She told him that his invested would double in three years.

On the behest of Pooja, Sanjay Sindal had invested Rs 43,000. When Sanjay contacted Pooja after 3 years and demanded the promised returns, she refused to honour the promised deal. Sindal has filed a report against Pooja and her aides Amit and Jitendra. The accused are residents of Bhopal, said police.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:01 AM IST