Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies by suicide near police control room in Datia

A woman allegedly hanged herself from a tree between Datia Kotwali and the police control room and died by suicide, according to Datia police on Thursday.

The local police told the media that they were informed about a woman hanging from a tree near the police control room on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Vinita Yadav.

At around 10 pm, 10-15 people were seen gathering near the control room following which the police reached the spot.

"The reason for the suicide is yet to be established. We have spoken to the woman's husband who was identified as Sunil Yadav. He informed that his wife had returned to Datia from her parent's place in Jhansi today morning. Further investigation is underway," Sumit Agarwal, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Datia police said.