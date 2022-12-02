Madhya Pradesh: Woman attempts suicide over husband’s impropriety in Ujjain

Representative Image | Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is not satisfied with his marriages. Even after three wed locks, he has started preparing for fourth marriage in remorse of which his first wife ate rat poison. The woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Saira (35), a resident of Juna Somwariya of Jiwajiganj police station area, was married in 2002 to Abdul Khalil, who works in the UMC. Saira has two sons. Abdul was not happy with the first marriage. He got married for the second time and then got married for the third time.

Now he is preparing for his fourth marriage. When Saira came to know about this, she tried to convince Khalil but he did not agree. Saira informed the police and complained in the public hearing as well, but there was no solution. As a result Saira consumed rat poison. Her condition worsened and she was admitted to hospital for treatment. Saira complained that Khalil has married thrice. When she asked him not to marry again, he started beating her.