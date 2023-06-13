Madhya Pradesh: Woman AJAKS Leader Accused Of Killing Lover

FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A prominent women leader of Aadim Jati Evam Anusuchit Kalyan Samiti (AJAKS) has been accused of killing her 29-year-old lover with her husband in Meghnagar on Sunday. The deceased’s relatives staged a protest by placing the body outside his house.

Ritesh Damor was murdered by Raju Meda, husband of AJAKS leader Sumitra Meda just in front of his house in Ward No 2 during night hours. Sumitra and Pushpa Ganawa is also said to be involved in the conspiracy.

Ritesh's brother Rahul said that the family members of both sides witnessed romantic relations between Ritesh and Sumitra. Due to unknown reasons, both got separated. However, Sumitra never left Ritesh’s side. To keep him at her possession, Sumitra kept all legal documents including the mark sheet with her. Ritesh has cleared government examination to become a teacher but he failed to apply for it as Sumitra denied providing his original documents.

Rahul further said that Sumitra and his husband have also demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from Ritesh. Regarding the matter, a complaint was also lodged at Meghnagar police station, but due to AJAKS pressure, cops raised their hands. Troubled by these two, Ritesh shifted to Kota, but they reached there too.

On Sunday night, the trio murdered Ritesh when he arrived at his residence with his sister and her husband after attending a function in Kallipura. A case was registered at Meghnagar police station and Raju Meda was arrested by the police. Sumitra and Pushpa Ganawa are still out of reach.

Aggrieved relatives of the deceased staged a protest to arrest Sumitra by placing Ritesh's body outside their house. Station in-charge Tursingh Davar said that the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.