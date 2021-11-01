Madhya Pradesh: Woman accuses bank manager of shooting, sharing intimate videos

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A bank manager here has been booked for allegedly shooting and sharing intimate video of a woman.

Kukshi police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Chouhan said a woman had alleged in her application to the police that bank manager Anirudh Khawase, shot and shared her intimate videos. She also accused him of blackmailing her.

Woman alleged that she met Khawase in February 2019 to get her loan sanctioned for a beauty parlour. The alleged accused asked her to submit documents as well as her mobile number and started calling her, she added.

The complainant further alleged that a few days later, the accused proposed her citing that he likes her and that he is divorcee and wanted to enter into a wed lock with her. She after he proposped to her they started interacting on video calls almost daily.

She said that after he proposed her, he used to molest her whenever she used to visit his chamber for work (loan). During video calls, he used to ask her to share her intimate pictures.

The shared her photos and videos with the accused and was not aware of his intentions.

Complainant alleged that she was shocked to learn that Khawase’s family stays in other town. Therefore, the complainant cut-off all her relations with him and got married to another person few days later.

Meanwhile, the accused started blackmailing her and threatened that he will share her intimate pictures and videos over the social media. When she ignored him, the accused allegedly shared her videos and her brother-in-law got hold of one. He subsequently confronted the complainant about it.

After knowing the entire incident, the complainant and her family members rushed to the Kukshi police station and registered a complainant against bank manager.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:20 AM IST