Madhya Pradesh: Woes abound just four km from Dhar in Bhutiya Village

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Even after 70 years of independence, Bhutia village of Tirla block is deprived of water, power, concrete roads and crematorium among other basic amenities that is vital for a person to lead a dignified life.

Villagers allege that the crematorium which was launched just after 4 months ago has been rendered useless. Worse, if it rains the villagers have to wait till the water inundated land gets dry to bury someone.

The condition of the road is so terrible that it is impossible for ambulance or Janani Suraksha vehicles to enter the village in case of medical emergency.

Kin are forced to carry patients and pregnant women for over 2 kilometres on makeshift stretcher to get any medical help.

Potable water and availability of groceries for Anganwadi children is another major issue.

Villagers have to walk miles to get essential provisions. Ground water in the village has high concentration of fluoride therefore even the hand pumps have been rendered useless.

Villagers have taken up the issue with the Janpad Panchayat Tirla CEO Radha Dawar, to no avail.

The CEO has failed to pay heed to the concerns of the villagers, when contacted she remarked that as far as she is aware, the roads were already constructed in the area.

Collector Pankaj Jain and district panchayat CEO Ashish Vashishth have assured the villagers of a probe but both have failed to disturb the sorry state of affairs and the status quo prevails.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:54 PM IST