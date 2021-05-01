Madhya Pradesh: With the change in US travel policy, hope floats among students

Indore: With Biden administration announcing that certain categories of students, academics, and journalists are exempted from the new set of travel restrictions announced by the United States for those coming from India, many students who have secured admissions in various universities in US from Indore are hopeful and positive about starting their academic year in US.

"In keeping with the Department of State's commitment to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States, Secretary Blinken decided today to apply the same set of National Interest Exceptions to India that he had previously applied to all other regional travel restrictions currently in effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the US State Department announced.

Students seeking to commence studies in the fall, certain academics, journalists, and individuals who provide critical infrastructure support in countries affected by a geographic COVID-19 restriction may qualify for a National Interest Exception. This includes qualified applicants who have been present in India, Brazil, China, Iran, or South Africa, according to a State Department release.