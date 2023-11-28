Madhya Pradesh: Winter Rain Brings Good News For Rabi Crops; Farmers Rejoice | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Rains and thundershowers lashed many parts of the state including Ratlam district for the second consecutive day on Monday, bringing the temperature down. The rainfall will boost Rabi crops, also known as winter crops, which include wheat, barley, mustard, sesame and peas.

State Met department has predicted rainfall and cloudy weather to continue on Tuesday followed by a chilly and foggy spell. Comparatively, Sunday saw a notable decrease of 5.4 degrees Celsius in the temperature while the night temperature rose by 1.6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, rain was coupled with intense lightning and thunder. The morning sky was foggy and misty. Later on, darkened clouds loomed overhead in the afternoon forming an evening-like ambience. As per meteorological department, western disturbance has become active along with Arabian Sea.

Winter rain boon for wheat, gram crops

Expressing his joy, Mukesh Patidar, a farmer from Pritamnagar, said that winter rain would greatly benefit wheat and gram crops. Farmers are currently engaged in harvesting peas, which are at their ripest stage. Pesticides were used in agriculture to control weeds, insect infestation and diseases.

Heavy rains inundate several areas

In Sailana town, heavy rains not only inundated the area but also brought smiles to farmers' faces on Sunday. The first significant rainy spell of season will help increase wheat yields. Locals were seen wrapped in warm clothes to evade chilling winds throughout the day.

Rain drenches

Alot town, brings down temp People in Alot town woke up to a rainy Monday morning with other parts receiving heavy rainfall. Rains drenched roads, ensuring people stay indoors. Farmers anticipated a significant boost to Rabi crops in the region.

Unseasonal Rain Sparks Concerns Too

In Khetia, unseasonal rains have sparked concerns and significant damage to crops. Farmers are grappling with worries as maize crops lie drenched and other crops like cotton, papaya and sugarcane have suffered damage. The local Krishi Upaj Mandi reported a substantial loss in maize crops due to the relentless downpour.