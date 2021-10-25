Madhya Pradesh: Winter knocking on the door, temperature to come down further after October 28

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Winter is setting in the city with the day and night temperature decreasing gradually. The day temperature was dropped below 30 degrees celsius on Sunday, night temperature too was hovering between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius.

According to regional meteorological department officials, city will witness partially cloudy weather for two days and the temperature will decrease further.

"Due to western disturbance over Himalayan region, parts of Rajasthan would witness rainfall for next two days and the weather would remain partially cloudy for two days over Indore and western part of the state. Day and night temperature would start decreasing from October 28," Met officials said.

Denying the chances of fog due to cloudy weather, the Met officials said that the chances of fog are very low for the next few days as the humidity level is very low.

“A foggy condition prevails only when the humidity level increases or reaches 80 per cent. At present, the humidity level in the city is only 69 per cent during the day and 44 per cent at night,” Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was 17.3 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.

